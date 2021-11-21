1irstcoin (FST) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.86 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001321 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $30.86 million and approximately $46,349.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000441 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 400.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00156090 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,435,250 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

