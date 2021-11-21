1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $0.76 on Top Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001322 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $29.94 million and $44,856.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00122785 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,435,250 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.