$2.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the lowest is $1.98. Carter’s posted earnings per share of $2.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

In related news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $3,212,768.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,663 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,609. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Carter’s by 436.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 205.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

NYSE CRI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,695. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.