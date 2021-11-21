$2.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.11. Kansas City Southern posted earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share.

KSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.49. The company had a trading volume of 600,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,465. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.52 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.79 and a 200 day moving average of $288.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.77%.

In related news, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $2,669,915.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total value of $573,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after buying an additional 238,986 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,225,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,347,000 after buying an additional 336,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,680,000 after buying an additional 57,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after buying an additional 813,178 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,379,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,257,000 after buying an additional 201,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

