$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will announce $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.31 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

NYSE:HUN opened at $32.22 on Friday. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.