$2.63 EPS Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will report $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.64. Carlisle Companies posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $9.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS.

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

Shares of CSL traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.28. The stock had a trading volume of 156,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,809. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $243.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

