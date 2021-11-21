$2.96 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post $2.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.97 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 75.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after purchasing an additional 90,468 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $11,558,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $150.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.93. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.