$200.17 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce $200.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.74 million and the highest is $201.60 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $179.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $761.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.99 million to $762.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $815.03 million, with estimates ranging from $812.20 million to $817.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,234 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 81.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,633 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 307.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,639 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 357.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 862,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,014,000 after purchasing an additional 385,913 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIW opened at $45.51 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

