221,062 Shares in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 221,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Bionano Genomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

BNGO opened at $4.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.78. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

