$23.41 Million in Sales Expected for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will announce sales of $23.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.81 million. RedHill Biopharma reported sales of $20.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year sales of $90.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $92.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.16 million to $130.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDHL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RedHill Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 147,889 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 350.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 392,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 49,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $267,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDHL opened at $2.83 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $132.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.