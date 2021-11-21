231,154 Shares in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 231,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.23% of Novan as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the first quarter worth $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter worth $192,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.02. Novan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. Novan had a negative return on equity of 179.38% and a negative net margin of 833.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novan, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

