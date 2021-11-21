241,391 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Acquired by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 241,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,720,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 1.8% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,718,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,739,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,066,000 after acquiring an additional 422,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,842,000 after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 150,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $52.16. The company had a trading volume of 723,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,047. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $53.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27.

