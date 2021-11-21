$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to post sales of $3.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $11.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

NYSE:HRL opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.01. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

