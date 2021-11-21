$3.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.20. Diamondback Energy posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 340.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $11.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $11.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $17.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.53 to $20.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 44,263 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $4,743,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,787,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,364. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

