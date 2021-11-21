$324.50 Million in Sales Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report $324.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.00 million. Interface reported sales of $276.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TILE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Interface by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Interface by 35.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Interface by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 10,312.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. Interface has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $937.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

