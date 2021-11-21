$338.32 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report sales of $338.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $323.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $350.11 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $322.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

