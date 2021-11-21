$34.71 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will report sales of $34.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.20 million. Aspen Aerogels posted sales of $23.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $125.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.50 million to $128.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $152.18 million, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $160.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Aerogels.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,657 shares of company stock worth $6,195,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

