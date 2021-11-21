35,423 Shares in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of Hub Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $83.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average of $70.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

