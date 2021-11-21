3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after acquiring an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $179.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

