$4.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) will post $4.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.07 billion and the highest is $4.13 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $15.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $15.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.59.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 99.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131,429 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 406.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $113,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,135,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $889,358,000 after buying an additional 2,675,519 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after buying an additional 1,994,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.