$4.32 Million in Sales Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce sales of $4.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $5.50 million. Scholar Rock reported sales of $3.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $18.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $20.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.45 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $21.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of SRRK opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.12.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $829,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $171,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $1,203,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 371.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

