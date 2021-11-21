41,091 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,464,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 41.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

