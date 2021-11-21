$454.30 Million in Sales Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce $454.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $436.40 million to $472.20 million. ePlus posted sales of $427.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.80. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

PLUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

PLUS stock opened at $115.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.33. ePlus has a one year low of $79.14 and a one year high of $139.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.74.

ePlus shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, November 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 26th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, November 26th.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $644,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,650 shares of company stock worth $1,433,154. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,545,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 965,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ePlus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 507,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,123,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ePlus by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

