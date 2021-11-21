5,222 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Humana by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after buying an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Humana by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Humana by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM opened at $434.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.51.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.