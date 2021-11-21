$54.04 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will announce sales of $54.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.71 million and the highest is $55.70 million. Investors Real Estate Trust posted sales of $45.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year sales of $197.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.43 million to $200.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $223.33 million, with estimates ranging from $206.40 million to $233.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSR. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

NYSE CSR opened at $101.38 on Friday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $108.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -362.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,028.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.