$54.75 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will report $54.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.50 million and the lowest is $54.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $69.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $233.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.70 million to $234.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $221.30 million, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $223.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.81. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 198.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

