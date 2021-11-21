$58.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce sales of $58.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.55 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $23.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $186.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.80 million to $193.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $227.08 million, with estimates ranging from $193.30 million to $260.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on RC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro bought 2,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

