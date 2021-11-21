$581.35 Million in Sales Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce sales of $581.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $581.70 million and the lowest is $581.00 million. Rollins reported sales of $536.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Rollins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of Rollins by 2.3% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

