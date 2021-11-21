62,449 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $219,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $23.45 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.56, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

