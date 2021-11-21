64,980 Shares in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 64,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Cognyte Software as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,811,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,400,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

