$652.48 Million in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will report sales of $652.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $625.70 million and the highest is $680.40 million. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $530.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.51.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 13.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 532,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after buying an additional 153,515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 35.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 33,805 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.