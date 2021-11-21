68,184 Shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Anavex Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 294.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 101,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 24.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 49,915 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 93,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $20.24 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.

AVXL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.04.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.