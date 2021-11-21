$707.03 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post sales of $707.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $709.00 million. IDEX reported sales of $614.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $234.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.94. IDEX has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $238.56. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in IDEX by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,590,000. Mirova grew its holdings in IDEX by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,209,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

