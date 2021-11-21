70,801 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth $126,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WOOF. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

