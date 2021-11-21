$77.97 Million in Sales Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will report $77.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.60 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $72.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $313.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.83 million to $314.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $337.02 million, with estimates ranging from $333.57 million to $339.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANGO. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

