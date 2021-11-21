88mph Trading 41.6% Lower This Week (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.50 or 0.00065325 BTC on exchanges. 88mph has a total market cap of $14.73 million and $747,656.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded 41.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00047879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00222163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00088273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011624 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 410,512 coins and its circulating supply is 392,794 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 88mph

