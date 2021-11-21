$90.25 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to announce $90.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.90 million and the highest is $90.59 million. DZS reported sales of $88.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full year sales of $342.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $342.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $374.22 million, with estimates ranging from $363.43 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DZS by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in DZS by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 172,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 31,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DZS by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $382.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.24. DZS has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

