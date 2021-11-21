$985.98 Million in Sales Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will announce $985.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $963.07 million. RH reported sales of $844.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $732.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of RH by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,290,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,727,000 after acquiring an additional 269,795 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of RH by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,144,000 after acquiring an additional 45,942 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 334,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $644.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $662.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $669.01. RH has a fifty-two week low of $411.88 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

