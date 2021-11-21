AAX Token (AAB) Price Tops $1.32 on Major Exchanges

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last week, AAX Token has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002213 BTC on popular exchanges. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $663,313.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00047495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00227023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00087942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011673 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAX Token (AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

