AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Reduced by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 4.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 106,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 95,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.24. 5,870,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,841,548. The firm has a market cap of $205.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.62 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

