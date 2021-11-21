Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the October 14th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

ABCM stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. Abcam has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Abcam during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Abcam by 8.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

