Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Down 20.4% in October

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:AOD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 212,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,413. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 41,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 37,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter.

