Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.04. Abiomed posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.80.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.99. 204,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.10 and a 200 day moving average of $327.94. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $254.41 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,242 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,488 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 10.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Abiomed by 0.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Abiomed by 12.2% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Abiomed by 135.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.