Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,307,535,000 after acquiring an additional 53,668 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,024,000 after acquiring an additional 191,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,478 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABMD opened at $339.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.10 and its 200-day moving average is $327.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 104.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.41 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.80.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,242 shares of company stock worth $7,620,488 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

