Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 14th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 538,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 163,941 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,081,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 89,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. 281,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 545.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

