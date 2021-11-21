Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.29.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,129,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,048,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,975,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 256.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,990,000 after buying an additional 300,878 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 137.4% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 458,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after buying an additional 265,209 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLRN opened at $178.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.41. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $108.82 and a fifty-two week high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 32.11% and a negative net margin of 226.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

