Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will report earnings of $2.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.68. Accenture reported earnings of $2.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $10.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.84 to $11.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,286,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $369.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,553,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,858. The company has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $374.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.40.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

