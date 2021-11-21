Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.6% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $369.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $374.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

