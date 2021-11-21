Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the October 14th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 422,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 358.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 94,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

ACRS stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $844.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

