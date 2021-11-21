ACoconut (AC) Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $737,031.68 and $80,836.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00036533 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

